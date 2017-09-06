Mauritius: Chinese Model Is an Inspiration for Mauritius in the Fight Against Poverty, Says PM

press release

Several measures and schemes are being provided to families living in vulnerable conditions in Mauritius. They include the implementation of a Marshall Plan against Poverty; a social housing policy; the construction of homes for low income elderly people and the setting up of a National Corporate Social Responsibility Foundation.

This statement was made today by the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit, Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, at the opening of the 8th Session of the 2017 Africa-China Poverty Reduction and Development Conference in Balaclava.

The Vice Minister of the State Council Leading Group Office of Poverty Alleviation and Development, H.E Mr. Xia Gengsheng of the People's Republic of China (PROC) and the Ambassador for the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, H.E Mr. Zhou Yuxiao of the (PROC) and other eminent personalities were present at the ceremony.

In his address, Prime Minister Jugnauth highlighted the implementation of a six-pillar strategy to address the issue of poverty in Mauritius. The pillars are: an inclusive economic growth model which will bring higher paid employment opportunities for families at the lower rung of the income ladder: a massive investment in education and training for all to ensure that job seekers have the appropriate skills to seize job opportunities; a strong social security system to support families trapped in poverty on a long-term basis; the empowerment of poor families while showing them the way out of this condition through a social contract with the beneficiaries; a halt to intergenerational transfer of poverty so that it is not transferred to future generations and to combat the social ills that are both the causes and the results of poverty.

This international conference, pointed out the Prime Minister, brings new hope for African countries in their endeavours to reduce poverty and he appealed to all participants from China and Africa to pledge for the sharing of knowledge, experience and best practices to materialise Africa Agenda 2063. He also recalled that China is an outstanding example of the ways a country can achieve significant drop in poverty with improved economic performance.

For his part, the Minister of Social Integration and Economic Empowerment, Mr Alain Wong, underscored that the remarkable achievements of China have urged many developing countries to learn from the Chinese model in the fight against poverty reduction. With the complexity and diversity of poverty related issues and emerging challenges, he added, there is the need to adopt a new strategy through the empowerment of people living in absolute poverty.

The theme of the two-day conference is Africa and China: Rising to New Challenges in Poverty Reduction. The objectives are to discuss poverty reduction challenges and strategies and practices in African countries. It also aims to address progress and challenges of poverty alleviation in Africa and the role of society engagement for Africa-China poverty reduction cooperation.