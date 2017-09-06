Tanzania: Thousands Show Up for Free Medical Screening in Dar

Dar es Salaam — Thousands of people from various parts of Dar es Salaam today Sept 6 have showed up at a free health screening event taking place at Mnazi Mmoja grounds.

The event, which is a result of a media campaign organised by the Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner, Mr Paul Makonda, has brought together healthcare providers from both private and public health institutions including Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) and Aga Khan Hospital, who are conducting medical screening on both communicable and non-communicable diseases.

The doctors are offering free consultation and basic health checks on cancer, cardiovascular, diabetes and hypertension, amongst other health complications.

Dr Harrison Chuwa, a consultant oncologist at Aga Khan Hospital, said cervical and breast cancer were the most frequently diagnosed health complications among majority of women who turned out at the screening.

"What I have learnt is that there are so many people outside there with cancer complications but they don't know that they have the disease, therefore, I encourage more people to come and get diagnosed," he said.

Ms Halima Shabani, 35, a resident of Kinondoni in Dar es Salaam, said she was pleased with the initiative and encouraged people to visit the grounds for a free health screening.

"I came here early in the morning because I knew there would be a large turnout of people coming for the service," she said.

She added: "I did both cervical and breast cancer screening and fortunately the findings have shown that I have no any symptoms of either the two."

For his part, Mr Makonda said the free health screening camp will be conducted for at least five days until Sept 10 to enable residents check their health statuses.

"As it is advised by our doctors, it is very important to do medical screening regularly. The initiative is part of the fifth government's commitment to ensure its people are healthy and be able to contribute in developing country's economy," he said.