Gaborone — Township Rollers centre-back Simisani Mathumo was on Monday voted Footballers Union of Botswana (FUB) best player for the 2016/17 season.

The defender was given the honour during the FUB second annual awards ceremony held at Travel Lodge in Gaborone. The award which was voted for by fellow footballers carried P10 000 cash prize. Mathumo was the second defender in a row to win the award after Olekantse Mambo of Orapa United last year.

Mathumo was one of the standout performers last season as Rollers won the BTC Premiership title. His stellar performances earned him senior national team caps during the recent COSAFA Senior Championships and the Africa Nations Championships qualifiers.

Gaborone United striker Tumisang Orebonye was voted as the young player of the season. Orebonye hit 16 goals to lead the Reds to a fifth place finish in the league last season. His performances also earned him a place in the senior national team.

FUB further named its team of the year dominated by players from BTC Premiership champions Township Rollers and Mascom Top 8 winners Jwaneng Galaxy.

The team selected included Jwaneng Galaxy goalkeeper Anthony Gouws. The defenders were Mathumo, his Rollers teammates Tshepo Motlhabankwe and Mosha Gaolaolwe as well as Galaxy captain Boitumelo Mafoko.

The midfielders were Rollers skipper Maano Ditshupo, Tendai Nyumasi of Orapa United and Mochudi Centre Chiefs anchor-man Lawrence Majawa, while the strikers were the Galaxy duo of Thero Setsile and

Terrance Mandaza as well as Thabang Sesinyi now with Platinum Stars.Jwaneng Galaxy coach Michael Sithole was voted coach of the season. Tirelo Mositwane was voted referee of the season while Kitso Sibanda was voted assistant referee of the season.

Nondi Mahlasela of Prisons was voted the most outstanding female player of the season, while national team skipper Bonang Otlhagile was voted most influential female player. Former national team goalkeeper Wame Guilty was given the retired excellence award.

FUB vice president Lesego Molemogi explained that every player in the premier league was asked to pick one goalkeeper, four defenders, three midfielders and three strikers with the 11 players receiving the most votes becoming the FUB Best XI. "FUB acknowledges the importance of these awards because the recipients were voted for by their competitors who interacts on daily and weekly basis," Molemogi said. BOPA

