6 September 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Traffic Officers in Nairobi Directed Not to Detain Petty Offenders

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — Traffic police have been directed not to detain petty offenders as part of efforts to address corruption and bad perception in the service.

Nairobi Traffic Commandant Peter Ndung'u told Capital FM News that instead, "offenders will be issued with notices to appear in court at an agreed date."

He stated that only those with serious offenses will require to be escorted to a police station for processing.

Ndung'u indicated that motorists who will fail to appear in court after being issued with notices will be arrested.

Kenya

Govt Puts Bounties On Al Shabaab Leaders

A number of Kenyans fighting for Al Shabaab in Somalia want to return home after a fallout within the militia, according… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.