Kenya: Traffic Officers in Nairobi Directed Not to Detain Petty Offenders

Nairobi — Traffic police have been directed not to detain petty offenders as part of efforts to address corruption and bad perception in the service.

Nairobi Traffic Commandant Peter Ndung'u told Capital FM News that instead, "offenders will be issued with notices to appear in court at an agreed date."

He stated that only those with serious offenses will require to be escorted to a police station for processing.

Ndung'u indicated that motorists who will fail to appear in court after being issued with notices will be arrested.