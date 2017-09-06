Angola: Uíge - FAA Militaries Pass Onto National Police

Uíge — Four hundred officers of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) were passed Tuesday onto the Uíge National Police, in order to continue their defense mission, maintaining order and tranquility of the population.

Speaking at the transfer ceremony, the Commander of the Northern Military Region, Lieutenant General David Manuel Kavanda, said that the act does not mean the end, but as servants of the Angolan motherland they must continue defending the state in the security and protection of institutions, citizens and their respective assets, rights and freedoms.

David Manuel Kavanda encouraged the militaries to demonstrate the experiences accumulated during the time of military service, translated into good moral and ethical civic values.

On his turn, the provincial commander of the National Police in Uíge, Commissioner António Simão Ribeiro, said that the soldiers who finished the service in the FAA will reinforce the provincial police command and assured that some of the personnel will be sent to the municipal police commands of Maquela do Zombo, Milunga and Kimbele.

To him, after recognizing the importance of the transferred personnel, he remnded that the task of the corporation is to protect the population and state institutions.