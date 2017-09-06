Angola: Huambo - Citizens Urged to Be More Proactive - Archbishop

Huambo — The emeritus archbishop of the Catholic Church, Dom Francisco Viti, on Monday appealed to the local citizens to be more proactive and get more and more involved in actions aimed for the socio-economic development of the central Huambo Province, which will celebrate on August 21 its 105 years of existence.

Speaking to Angop about the challenges of the city of Huambo, he considered the development a process that requires joint efforts between government authorities and civil society, made up of city dwellers.

He stated that the inhabitants of the city should be able to be entrepreneurs, contributing with their initiatives to the main current challenges, especially in the creation of more jobs for the young people and of new sources of revenue collection for the state coffers, so as to make the local economy stronger and stronger.

The commemoration of the 105 years of Huambo city, to be held until September 30, under the slogan "The city of Huambo is where one studies and works for the good future of young people", will be marked by the performance of sports, recreational and cultural activities.

Located on the central plateau of the country, the city of Huambo was inaugurated by the then governor-general of the overseas province of Angola, General José Mendes Ribeiro Norton de Matos (Portuguese), following an administrative order issued by decree 1040, dated 08 of August 1912, with an eye on its sustainable progress.