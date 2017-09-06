Luanda — The country's senior males National Basketball Team left on Wednesday morning for Dakar City to participate in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afrobasket2017), to be co-hosted by Senegal and Tunisia, from 8 to 16 August.

The head-coach, Manuel Silva "Gi", said on Wednesday to ANGOP - at 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, in Luanda, before the team's departure - that the Angolan squad are among the main contenders for the continental trophy, so they are going to the competition to win it.

"We are among the main candidates for the (continental) title, alongside Nigeria, Tunisia, and Senegal, due to factors like the technical quality of our players and the over ten titles won in such competition, but we are going with humbleness and respect for the work of other teams", said the coach.

"We have a balanced squad in various positions and with versatile athletes. I am pleased with the available group", he told ANGOP, noting that initially he called up 22 players to be able to form a stable squad.

Manuel Silva "Gi" stated also that the nine games played during the preparation period were enough to assess the readiness of the national team, both at individual and collective perspectives.

In Afrobasket2017 Angola are part of group B, alongside Uganda, Morocco and the Central African Republic (CAR).

The players that make up the Angolan National Team are Hermenegildo Santos, Armando Costa, Leandro da Conceição, Roberto Fortes, Olímpio Cipriano, Carlos Morais, Gerson Lukeny, Leonel Paulo, Reggie Moore, Eduardo Mingas, Felizardo Ambrósio, Silvio Sousa and Yanick Moreira.

The other groups are:

Group A - Nigeria, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali and DR Congo

Group C - Cameroon, Guinea Conakry, Tunisia and Rwanda

Group D - Senegal, Egypt, Mozambique and South Africa.