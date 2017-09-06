Angola: State Secretary Recognizes Public Security Center

Luanda — The implementation of the Integrated Center for Public Security (CISP) will respond not only to issues related to security, but also to other needs depending on the specificity of each body's activity.

This was said to the press on Tuesday by the Secretary of State for the Interior for Technical Security, Hermenegildo José Félix, shortly after a meeting with members of the CISP technical group.

The official acknowledged that the center is a "big gain" because it covers all police activities, concerning public security.

Asked about the meeting, the Interior Minister, Ângelo da Veiga Tavares, appointed them to oversee the activities of the technical group, which has the responsibility of closely monitoring the construction of buildings, systems and all infrastructures linked to the CISP.

"The evaluation is positive, bearing in mind that the cornerstone was launched by his Excellency President of the Republic, José Eduardo dos Santos, on August 15 of this year", he said, noting that they have a small Pilot Center, where technicians are to be prepared.

On his turn, the director of the CISP Pilot Center, chief superintendent, José Filipe da Silva, reported that of the 103 trained technicians, seven monitors were selected who are helping to train other personnel.

He pointed out that, so far, they have no difficulty, since there has been a good adaptation to the new platform, by the professionals.

The infrastructure, to be built in 24 months in an area of ??about 8 thousand square meters, will be composed of a national unit and 16 provincial centers.

It is located in the current facilities of the UPIP (Protocol Individualities Protection Unit), Ho Chi Mi Street, close to the Law Faculty of Agostinho Neto University.