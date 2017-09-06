6 September 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Marriage Age Debate Should Not Be Trivialised - Minister

By Evans Mulenga

Gender Minister Victoria Kalima says the revisiting the Marriage Act will not distort other pieces of legislation.

Kalima explains that there is nothing new about the law on marriage because a child can still get married at the age of 18 with consent from the parents and can still get married at the age of 21, with or without consent from the parents.

She says what her ministry is trying to do is to harmonize the same law, and ensure that it is not in conflict with other pieces of legislation such as the age when one is supposed to vote or obtain the Green National Registration Card.

She says the topic should therefore not be trivialized as it is aimed at ending child marriages.

Kalima says the move will also contribute towards the increase in numbers of educated women in the country rather than marrying them off at a tender age.

