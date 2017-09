Luanda — Progresso do Sambizanga defeated on Tuesday, in Calulo, Recreativo do Libolo do Cuanza Sul by 1-0, in the completion of the 18th round match of the national first division football championship (Girabola2017).

The only goal of the match was scored by Silva at 45 minutes.

With this result, Progresso rose to the sixth place with 37 points, while Libolo rermain fifth with 38 points.

1º de Agosto lead the competition with 51 points.