6 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Unitel Signs New Agreements in Burundi and Luxembourg

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The private Angolan mobile operator Unitel signed in August two new partnership agreements to extend its services to Burundi and Luxermburgo.

A press release issued on Tuesday to Angop indicates that the national operator, through an agreement with Orange, has delivered the GPRS Roaming service to Luxembourg.

With this partnership, the national operator will allow its customers to enjoy the prepaid service when travelling to this European destination. This option is combined with prepaid VoIP and prepaid camel services, also available in Luxembourg.

In Burundi, Unitel has also strengthened the prepaid service signal by becoming the Smart/Lacellé operator's partner.

Angola

New Complaints Cause CNE to Cancel Tuesday's Plenary Session

The plenary session of the National Electoral Commission (CNE) scheduled for last Tuesday was canceled due to the fact… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.