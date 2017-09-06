Angola: Unitel Signs New Agreements in Burundi and Luxembourg

Luanda — The private Angolan mobile operator Unitel signed in August two new partnership agreements to extend its services to Burundi and Luxermburgo.

A press release issued on Tuesday to Angop indicates that the national operator, through an agreement with Orange, has delivered the GPRS Roaming service to Luxembourg.

With this partnership, the national operator will allow its customers to enjoy the prepaid service when travelling to this European destination. This option is combined with prepaid VoIP and prepaid camel services, also available in Luxembourg.

In Burundi, Unitel has also strengthened the prepaid service signal by becoming the Smart/Lacellé operator's partner.