Luanda — The coach of the Angolan national senior men's basketball team, Manuel Silva, on Tuesday highlighted the balance in the national squad, who will compete in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afrobasket2017), to be co-hosted by Senegal and Tunisia, from 8 to 16 August.

"We have a balanced squad in various positions and with versatile athletes. I am pleased with the available group", the coach told Angop, noting that initially he called 22 players to be able to constitute a stable squad.

The coach reported that the nine games played during the preparation were enough to assess the readiness of the national team, both at individual and collective perspective.

He confirmed that the objective is to recover the continental title, although he recognizes the difficulties the team will find, given the investment made by other teams.

The Angolan 'team are due to travel to Dakar (Senegal) this Wednesday.

Check the list of players: Hermenegildo Santos, Armando Costa, Leandro da Conceição, Roberto Fortes, Olímpio Cipriano, Carlos Morais, Gerson Lukeny, Leonel Paulo, Reggie Moore, Eduardo Mingas, Felizardo Ambrósio, Silvio Sousa and Yanick Moreira.

Angola integrates group B, together with Uganda, Morocco and central African Republic (CAR).