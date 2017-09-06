6 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: FIDE to Train Angolans in Russia in 2018

Luanda — In order to strengthen African chess, the president of the International Chess Federation (FIDE), Kirsan Ilyumzhinov, guaranteed to help in training five Angolans in Russia in 2018.

According to the Angolan Sports Newspapers (Jornal dos Desportos), the patron of the Kirsan Ilyumzhinov Foundation, the Russian millionaire said that he wishes to leave the FIDE with an African player at top of the international ranking.

His desire is nurtured by the potential of young Africans. At the end of his tenure at FIDE in 2018, the Russian plans to organize for the first time on the African continent the World Chess Olympiads.

Zambia and Zimbabwe are the only two countries that have submitted applications to host the world competition.

The Russian is passionate to the potential of young Africans, and stressed that the administrative issues of the selected athletes must be completed by December of this year.

The interview was given to the Angolan Sports Newspaper during the short visit he paid to the Rainbow Towers in Harare, Zimbabwe.

