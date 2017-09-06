Luanda — The plenary session of the National Electoral Commission (CNE) scheduled for last Tuesday was canceled due to the fact that on the same day the CNE received three new complaints from the political parties that contested in the last August 23 general elections.

Speaking to the press, the CNE spokeswoman, Júlia Ferreira, informed that the said plenary session was going to analyse very specific issues relating to the final national votes count that started last Saturday, however, it was cancelled due to the receipt by the CNE of two complaints from UNITA party and one jointly endorsed by all the opposition, namely the parties UNITA, FNLA, APN, PRS and the CASA-CE coalition.

According to Júlia Ferreira, those complaints will neither condition the publication of the final results of the elections, which is set for this Wednesday, nor hinder the taking of the other steps outlined in the CNE's agenda and that will culminate with the inauguration of the new president-elect.

She revealed, however, that the CNE will pronounce itself this Wednesday about the latest complaints made by the above mentioned political forces.

The provisional results of the August 23 general polls place the ruling MPLA in the lead of the electoral race with 61.05 per cent of the votes.