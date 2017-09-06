6 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Mammito Trolled by her Fans for this 'Blonde' Look

Photo: Mammito/Instagram
Kenyan comedian Mammito.
By Naira Habib

Churchill Show comedians enthusiasm to share photos of of their trip to Dubai for a show has left one of them vulnerable to the harsh criticism of the online community.  In one of the photos, Mammito, known for her neatly kept short black hair, appears in a grey/silver dyed hair. Her new hairstyle appears not to have appealed to some of her fans.

Comedians MCA Tricky, Mammito, Owango Onyiro documented their journey from the JKIA to their destination, minute by minute, bombarding their followers with numerous pictures and posts in their social media accounts.

However, outspoken netizens were quick to give their unsolicited opinions on comedian Mammito’s change of hairstyle.

The comedians will perform live in Dubai on September 7, for a show themed “Summer Laughs” at the Pakistan Association.

Here are some of the reactions from Kenyans online:

jamaicashiro -Gai said “ata heri ile ya yellow izi Madye si zako”

mary.chepkoech3 - wrote “Ukosawa lakini ukweli wa mambo nyele yako ni ziii”

“Kuna vile Nywele si poa. Try different color, rozyaz commented while okodeno Iyo reflected “nywele nayo”

