6 September 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nairobi MCAs to Be Sworn in Wednesday, Elect Speaker

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — The Nairobi County Assembly is expected to convene Wednesday morning where all the 127 elected and nominated Members of County Assemblies (MCAs) will be sworn-in during its first sitting.

The ceremony will subsequently lead to the election of the Speaker with County Clerk Jacob Ngwele indicating that five of the contenders for the post have returned their nomination forms.

Those who have returned their forms include former nominated Senator Beatrice Elachi, former Karuri ward MCA Kamau Thuo, former nominated MCA Karen Wanjiku, former Chief of Staff at the Nairobi County George Wainaina and Abdi Ali.

Governor Mike Sonko, Senators and Members of Parliament from the city are expected to be present during the ceremony.

