Kenya: Timamy Files a Petition Challenging Twaha's Election in Court

Former Lamu governor Issa Timamy has filed a petition before the Malindi High Court challenging the election of Fahim Twaha as governor.

Mr Timamy of Amani National Congress (ANC), who lost the seat to Mr Twaha of Jubilee Party told journalists outside court that the move was prompted by malpractices witnessed during elections.

"We hope to win the case since our rival did not win the election fairly," he said.

In his application, Mr Timamy has urged the court to scrutinise and recount votes cast and declare him the winner if the recounted results indicate that he won the elections.

The former county boss who was accompanied by his deputy Eric Mugo and supporters has also sued the IEBC, County Returning Officer Adan Mohamed, Governor Twaha and his deputy Abdikarim Aboud.

INFLUENCED OUTCOME

Mr Timamy claimed that Mr Twaha's running mate, Mr Aboud, being a former Lamu East constituency Returning Officer influenced the outcome of election result in favour of Mr Twaha.

In his affidavit, Mr Timamy claimed that about 300 registered voters were denied to vote after their names were scraped from the Kenya Integrated Electoral Management Systems (KIEMS) moments before the election day.

The affidavit further claims that Mapenya, Lake Kenyatta, Mpeketoni Youth Polytechnic, Sinambio, Lake Amu, Hongwe, Bahahari, Umoja and Muhamarini polling stations had pre-marked ballot papers.

"These polling stations had marked ballot papers in favour of Mr Twaha even before the voters cast their votes," said Yusuf Abubakar, Mr Timamy's lawyer

Mr Timamy has also accused the IEBC of flouting the election process by allowing some people vote without verification on the KIEMS machines.

On August 10, Mr Twaha was declared the winner with 22,969 votes against Timamy's 22,848 votes.