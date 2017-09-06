Kenya: 4 People Shot Dead, Beheaded in Lamu County

Lamu — Four people were on Wednesday killed by suspected Al Shabaab militia in Lamu County.

Coast Regional Police Chief Larry Kieng says the four were shot and then decapitated by the armed militants who raided the village.

Kieng says police have launched investigations and deployed more security officers to the area that has been under attack in recent months by Al Shabaab militants hiding in Boni forest.

In July, 10 people were beheaded in the nearby villages of Pandaguo and Jima by suspected Al Shabaab.

Kieng said they have deployed adequate police officers to pursue the militants believed to be holed up in the forest. Security agents have threatened to bomb the forest.

The incident comes barely few days after suspected Al Shabaab returnees killed two police officers in Ukunda, Kwale County.