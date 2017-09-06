Kenya: Huawei Unveils Mid Range Y Series Devices in Kenya

Nairobi — Huawei has unveiled three new devices in Kenya targeting the growing budget smart phone category.

The three devices which fall under the Y series include the Y3 2017, Y5 2017 and the Y7 Prime retailing at Sh8,999, Sh12,999 and Sh22,999 respectively.

Huawei Device Kenya Country Director, Derik Duh said the Y series will target the growing mobile market segment providing powerful budget smartphones which offer productivity, entertainment and a superb photography experience.

"The introduction of the Y series phone is part of Huawei's strategy to target all categories of users and offer high-quality products at different price points by focusing on the high-end phone quality, technology and innovation in all our products to provide our consumers with a unique smartphone experience," said Derik

"The Y series powerful cameras, extended battery life and affordable pricing will allow a higher uptake of smartphones in country affording unique experiences that meets the needs and requirements of our users."

The Y7 Prime comes with a 5.5-inch screen with HD 720, 4,000mAH battery capacity with intelligent power-saving technology for longer use, even with the advanced and faster latest android 7.0; fingerprint scanner for better security and 12MP rear camera for quality photography.

Retail Manager Derrick Asava says the new gadgets ties into Huawei's overall business strategy in 2017 to leverage its existing market in the country and grow local sales by 50 percent.