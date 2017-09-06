Kenya: Bernard Wamalwa Retains Seat as Busia County Speaker

Bernard Wamalwa has retained his seat as the Busia County Assembly Speaker after one round of voting.

Mr Wamalwa, with the backing of most Nasa-affiliated MCAs, the majority in the assembly, got 49 votes out of the 53 that were cast.

Lawyer Gabriel Fwaya was second with three votes while Busia County Education Board Chairman, Prof Stephen Odebero, managed to get only one vote.

The mandatory two-thirds of the total vote, 36 out of 53 was required for a candidate to be declared a winner.

County Assembly Clerk Allan Mabuka declared Mr Wamalwa the winner after the voting was over and ballots counted.

Mr Wamalwa, a close ally of Governor Sospeter Ojaamong, had earlier expressed confidence that he would retain his seat.