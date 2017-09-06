6 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Bernard Wamalwa Retains Seat as Busia County Speaker

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Gaitano Pessa

Bernard Wamalwa has retained his seat as the Busia County Assembly Speaker after one round of voting.

Mr Wamalwa, with the backing of most Nasa-affiliated MCAs, the majority in the assembly, got 49 votes out of the 53 that were cast.

Lawyer Gabriel Fwaya was second with three votes while Busia County Education Board Chairman, Prof Stephen Odebero, managed to get only one vote.

The mandatory two-thirds of the total vote, 36 out of 53 was required for a candidate to be declared a winner.

County Assembly Clerk Allan Mabuka declared Mr Wamalwa the winner after the voting was over and ballots counted.

Mr Wamalwa, a close ally of Governor Sospeter Ojaamong, had earlier expressed confidence that he would retain his seat.

Kenya

Govt Puts Bounties On Al Shabaab Leaders

A number of Kenyans fighting for Al Shabaab in Somalia want to return home after a fallout within the militia, according… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.