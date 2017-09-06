Nigeria: Ikani Ecosad, Home Grown Speed Limiting Device for Road Safety

NIGERIA's Sunday Agada, an engineer and Fellow of Nigerian Society of Engineers, has developed a home grown speed limiter which he says will keep the roads and road users safe from many avoidable accidents being experienced in recent times. Agada won an award for the innovation in 2005 as a youth corps member, when it was just a traffic light innovation.

Ten years down the line, he has upgraded the technology and patented it into Ikani Engine Contactless Over Speed Alert, ECOSAD, a registered trademark of speed limiting device for reducing road accident and crashes in the country.

According to Agada, "the essence of the invention is to prevent road traffic crashes by combining three crash triangle and factors; over speeding, pot holes and barriers. A deep analysis into the cause of road accidents revolves around these three factors.

"The application runs on android and can be activated on a smartphone. It relays information about pot holes and other road hazards to the user. Travellers' loved ones can also monitor the progress of the travel and how the driver is behaving through the GPS enabled device.

"Travellers on public transportation can also use it to monitor their drivers and be able to caution accordingly. The official speed limit is about 100km per hour in Nigeria but it depends on the FRSC in a particular country," Agada disclosed.

Revealing further, Agada said; "Ikani-ECOSAD is versatile. Those at home can monitor the driver and call FRSC to apprehend the driver if he is over speeding."

However, Agada said that funding has been a major challenge, noting, "I have been striving because I have believed in this vision for the past 10 years. I believe Rome was not built in a day. You break it down into modules and take it one after the other.

I have spent N10m so far to bring it to 90 per cent completion. I need N23 million to bring the technology into market as a finished product. I also need investors to key in as well as business men who are interested in the distribution chain."