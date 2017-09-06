Kenya: Nyamira Governor Nyagarama Win Contested

Mr Walter Nyambati of Jubilee Party has filed a petition to challenge the victory of Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama.

Mr Nyambati, who lost to Mr Nyagarama in the August 8 elections claims the governor profited from breach of electoral law.

Through his lawyers Nyaencha Waichari and Company advocates, Mr Nyambati claims the election for the governor seat was marred with irregularities that favoured his opponent.

The petition was filed in the High court in Nyamira. The Independent Electoral and Boundary Commission (IEBC), the County Returning officer David Kiprono Towett and Mr Nyagarama have been named as respondents.

COUNTY EMPLOYEES

Mr Nyambati accuses IEBC and Mr Towett of recruiting eight Nyamira County employees as returning officers, who in turn bungled election results in favour of Mr Nyagarama.

The petitioner avers that in 47 out 553 polling centres in North Mugirango constituency, more votes were cast than the number of registered voters.

He further claims there were incidences of voter bribery.

During the elections, Mr Nyambati, who contested the seat with lawyer Ken Oboso as his running mate polled 58, 936 votes. Mr Nyagarama won with 65, 161 votes in a race that attracted nine candidates.

"The exercise was not conducted in accordance with the laid down regulations and laws, a fact that invites a direct inquiry by the honourable court," he says.

Mr Nyambati now wants the court to recount votes in all polling centres, which he claims more votes were cast than the number of registered voters to prove that the election for the seat was bungled.

He also wants the court to scrutinise and examine all forms 37A, 37B and 37C, and all poll documents used in the elections.