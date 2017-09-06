5 September 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Abdicate Your Duties at Your Peril, Sonko Dares County Workers

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has warned city hall workers who have threatened to go on strike over delayed August salaries, among other reasons, to do so at their own peril.

His statement response to the county workers' threat to down their tools should the county government fail to pay Sh18 billion in unpaid statutory deductions and last month's salary by Wednesday.

Sonko pointed out that it was wrong for the union to call a strike before conclusion of negotiations and accused the union's city branch chief Benson Olianga of not presenting the workers' grievances to the devolved unit properly.

He stated that his administration would not work under threats, intimidation, blackmail or coercion and that should the worker resort to go on strike, City Hall will fire them and hire those who need jobs.

Nairobi Branch County Government Workers' Union secretary general Olianga said the former government owes the workers Sh11 billion for Laptrust, 6 billion for Lapfund, over Sh500,000 in penalties for NHIF and NSSF deductions and Sh1.2 billion for salaries.

Sonko said Olianga had resorted to threats and blackmail "instead of following the laid down procedures".

The governor said if any of the 15,000 unionised workers heeded Olunga's strike call, they would be rendered jobless.

Kenya

Govt Puts Bounties On Al Shabaab Leaders

A number of Kenyans fighting for Al Shabaab in Somalia want to return home after a fallout within the militia, according… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.