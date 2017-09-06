6 September 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Hajj 2017 - Death Toll Rises to 14

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Ariandra 03 - /Wikipedia
The Masjid al-Haram and Kaaba.
By Ishola Balogun & Kazeem Ategbeshe

Saudi Arabia — The number of Nigerian pilgrims who died during this year's hajj has risen to 14, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, has said.

The commission also said that among the dead was one of its staff, who died after a brief illness.

The Commissioner in Charge of Health at the Commission, Dr. Ibrahim Kana, who stated this at the media briefing, said about 18,000 sick Nigerian pilgrims were treated so far by NAHCON medical team.

He added that over 6,000 of them were treated in the 25 clinics established at Muna and Arafat in the last four days.

"Total mortality as at September 4 is 14, while seven were pre-Arafat with two pilgrims from Kaduna and one each from Yobe, Kogi; Kebbi; Katsina and the FCT; seven were post-Arafat, with two pilgrims from Kano (one international); and one each from Osun, FCT, Zamfara, Katsina and one NAHCON legal adviser," Mr. Kana said.

The head of the medical team also said among the post-Arafat deaths, two occurred in Mina.

He said Muna/Arafat outing in this year's hajj "was greeted by scorching heat with temperatures around 40 degrees Celsius, thereby causing a lot of hardship on Nigerians and pilgrims in general.

"That resulted in early exhaustion, dehydration and even some developing heat stroke."

Nigeria

55 Husbands Reported How Their Wives Battered Them in Lagos - Attorney-General

A total of 55 husbands reported how their wives battered them in the last eight months to the Lagos State Government. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.