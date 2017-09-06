South Africa: Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Foot and Mouth Disease Outbreak

press release

On 21 August 2017, three cattle with lesions suspect for Foot and mouth disease (FMD) were detected during the weekly routine inspection at a diptank in the Giyani Local Municipality. The cattle were clinically inspected by thorough inspection of the inside of the mouth, tongue and throat (mouthing) performed by the Animal Health Technician, as the animals showed profuse salivation. Samples were collected and sent for testing at Onderstepoort Veterinary Research (OVR). The three cattle from one owner were immediately isolated in a kraal at the owner's home and fodder is provided by the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries. The results tentatively identified the outbreak as a SAT 1 strain of FMD. The outbreak was reported to the OIE on 30 August 2017.

Further inspections were performed at surrounding diptanks and all cattle owners were informed of the outbreak and instructed to report all cattle showing signs of salivation and lameness to the nearest State veterinarian or Animal Health Technician for further investigation. Cattle with typical FMD mouth lesions at two further diptanks were detected during clinical inspection and sample were submitted for confirmation. The results are still pending. Cattle from these diptanks share a common water source with the diptank were the initial outbreak was detected.

The affected diptanks are situated in the portion of the FMD protection zone without FMD vaccination. As this part of the control zone is outside the internationally recognised South African FMD free zone, it will not have any effect on the FMD free status of the country and should also not have an effect on all exports of cloven hooved animals and their products from the FMD Free Zone.

