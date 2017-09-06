Nigeria: Kwankwaso, Ganduje Clash - Group Urges IG to Punish Perpetrators

Kano — Kano Civil Society Forum (KCSF) has called on the Inspector General of Police (IG), Mr. Ibrahim Idris, to at a matter of urgency, punish the perpetrators of the clash that broke out between the supporters of the State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, and his predecessor, Mr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

The civil society also described the clash as a threat to the state's peaceful coexistence.

They also called on religious leaders to condemn the act at Friday sermons in a bid to enlighten the youths on the Islamic prohibition of violence.

"We are calling on youth in the state to distance themselves from being manipulated to cause havoc. Youth must desist from being used to tarnish the image of our state".

Addressing journalists in Kano yesterday, the spokesman of the group, Abdulganiyu Rufa'i Yakubu, called on the national body of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to take disciplinary measures on the warring parties.

"That politicising traditional gatherings or events must be condemned and stopped by all relevant authorities. And that carrying all forms of arms and other objects that could be used to wreck havoc or cause harm to others be strongly banned and for any violator to be punished severely as a deterrence," said KCSF spokesman.

"KCSF wants to reassure the public of their resolve to continue working in strengthening the tenets of democracy in the state, the forum will continue to organise series of activities leading up to the 2019 general election in the country in order to ensure violence free election in the country.

"We are an umbrella of more than 100 civil society organisations working for the promotion of peaceful coexistence and the development of democracy in Kano State. The forum has, among other things, contributed to ensuring violent-free election in 2015 through media engagement, civic education, election monitoring and observation," he added

Kwankwaso had been at loggerheads with the Governor shortly after the former succeeded the latter, a situation that escalated the bloody clash that broke out between the staunch supporters of the two long political allies that resulted in injuring of scores during Sallah durbar last Saturday.