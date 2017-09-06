Nigeria: Hajj 2017: First Batch of Pilgrims Return

Pic.23. Some of the 460 Muslim pilgrims from Kwara before the take-off of their flight during the inaugural air-lift of 2017 pilgrims at the International Airport in Ilorin on Thursday (3/8/17). 04012/3/8/2017/Anthony Alabi/BJO/NAN

The first return flight carrying Muslim pilgrims from the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, has landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja.

The Flynas flight, XY7701, took off from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Saudi Arabia, at 10:00 a.m. Saudi time.

The Boeing 747 carried 485 pilgrims and 11 officials.

It landed in Abuja at exactly 12:17 p.m.

Meanwhile, another Flynas flight is expected to arrive the country soon with pilgrims from Gombe State.

About 80,000 Nigerian pilgrims travelled for this year's Islamic pilgrimage.