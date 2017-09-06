Nigeria: Benin DISCO, Delta, Thames Sign MOU On Isoko Power Plant

The Benin Electricity Distribution Plc (BEDC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Thames Energy Limited and the Delta State Government on the construction of a 20 megawatt-capacity power plant as part of the efforts to ensure that over 200 commercial entities around Ozoro in Isoko Local Government areas of Delta State have improved access to electricity supply.

Speaking during the MOU signing ceremony, which took place at BEDC's Head Office in Benin, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of BEDC, Mrs Funke Osibodu said the company was poised to make the project a reality with a view to improving on the socio-economic development of the Isoko people and Delta state at large.

Osibodu, who argued that no urban renewal or development was complete without power supply, said BEDC's involvement in the deal was informed by the quest and commitment at improving the quality of life of customers through the provision of reliable and stable electricity supply with limited interruptions.

Also contributing, Executive Director, Commercial, Dr Abu Ejoor commended the people of Ozoro for creating a peaceful and friendly environment for the project to take off.

He said the project when completed will improve the lots of the people, create jobs, reduce poverty and create enterprise.

The Managing Director of Thames Energy Limited, Mr Akpovi Oyo assured that the power plant project would be completed within 18 months saying that power was one of the biggest industries which required tapping into with a view to enable sustenance in the economy.

He said the project would ginger Deltans into improving the lots of its people,create jobs and reduce poverty, explaining that: "it is an off grid project where 20megawatts of electricity would be installed in the first phase, while the second, third and fourth phase will come up based on demand."

"In a couple of weeks, a ground breaking will be done for construction to kick off immediately," he pledged,adding that Delta State required five of such power plants in key areas."

In his remarks, Delta State Commissioner for Urban Renewal, Hon. Ilolo Oghenekaro commended BEDC for its display of professionalism in the packaging of the project, declaring that Delta State was committed to the development of key infrastructure that will improve the economy.

"You cannot renew any urban centre without critical infrastructure like power, hence the basis for the Delta State government's partnership with BEDC and Thames Energy on the project" he said.

"Power is the biggest industry that is emerging out of the 21st industry which will be bigger than telecoms and there is need to key in into the sector in such a way that it will help everybody. Delta State is willing to provide any form of assistance to make this project a success," he added.

President General of Isoko nation, High Chief Iduh Amadhe commended the commitment of BEDC to the Isoko nation assuring that they will create an enabling environment for the project to succeed.