Liberia: Tubman Was Burden On CDC - Says CDC Vice Standard Bearer Featured

The Vice Standard Bearer of the opposition Coalition for Democratic Change, Senator Jewel Howard-Taylor, has disclosed that the CDC is in no way frightened by its former Standard Bearer Cllr. Winston Tubman who pledged support to the opposition Alternative National Congress (ANC) of Presidential Candidate Alexander Cummings.

The Alternative National Congress (ANC), is a breakaway faction of the CDC, which was turned over to the former Coca-Cola Executive, Mr. Alexander Cummings.

While joining the ANC, Cllr. Tubman said among the 20 persons contesting for the Presidency, only Cummings is best suited and is prepared to win and lead Liberia to noble heights.

However, speaking with legislative reporters yesterday, Senator Howard-Taylor said Cllr. Tubman's affiliation with the CDC in 2011 took away votes from the popular grassroots party because ordinary CDCians were not comfortable Tubman heading the ticket.

"It is not a blow to the CDC because under a Winston Tubman Standard-bearer ship of the Congress for Democratic Change we lost votes in 2011. Look at the number of counties that the CDC under the standard-bearer ship of George Weah won in 2005. George Weah won more than 13 counties. In 2011 the CDC won three when Cllr. Tubman was heading the CDC. It shows that there was somebody at the top level for which the people did not want. No disrespect to the distinguished Winston Tubman, but I think it is disingenuous of him; after he had coerced the CDC to put him on top of the ticket for which we lost seats, to now go and say he is supporting the ANC tells you who he is.

Senator Taylor said Cllr. Tubman was very privileged among several individuals who were opting to head the CDC ticket in 2011, as such, to be insincere to the CDC was saddening.

The CDC's Vice Standard-bearer further noted that despite Cllr. Tubman being rejected by several CDCians, Senator Weah pleaded with CDCians and Liberians across the country to vote for Cllr. Tubman and the CDC, a decision she indicated CDCians took with painful hearts.

Meanwhile, Senator Howard-Taylor says if elected Vice President to Sen. Weah, she will not be a dormant Vice President but rather ensure that she performs in ensuring that the CDC-led government is successful.