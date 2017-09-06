Ghana: Ambassador Ruhle Meets Liberian Students in Ghana

The Charge d'Affaires and Head of the Liberian Mission in Ghana, newly appointed ambassador of Liberia to Sierra Leone, Madam Musu Ruhle and her entourage paid a courtesy visit to the headquarters of the Liberian Students Association Ghana (LISA-GH) in Buduburam with the intent of taking a pictorial view of their mini-library.

The occasion was graced by the following number of groups and organizations including United Liberians Association of Ghana (ULAG), All Liberians Community of Ghana (ALICO), the Elders Council, the Muslim Council, and the chairperson of the Education Department of Camp Buduburam.

Speaking on behalf of LISA-GH, outgoing president D. Christopher Flomo expressed gratitude to Madam Ruhle for her true sense of humility, collaboration, and dedication shown to the Liberian Mission in Ghana.

He said amid the numerous challenges facing the association, he and his executives worked assiduously to create an enabling environment that fosters students' participation from a holistic dimension.

Flomo said he has served well with the best of intentions for God and for his noble association (LISA-GH). He said how he wants to be remembered is placed in the hands of history. He ended his speech by emphasizing on the individual dimension of the national pledge which for him calls for a stronger sense of patriotism and commitment to national development.

The Liberia Head of Mission was traditionally honored by the student body through a brief gowning ceremony during which she was dressed in blue and white attire and a beautifully designed cake was cut to appreciate her selfless service for Liberia.

In addressing the student body and community leaders, Madam Ruhle expressed profound thanks to everyone for her unexpected farewell celebration. She narrated that her career as a diplomat begun in 1998 in Ghana and got involved with LISA-GH in 2013. Since then, she has enjoyed every moment working with the student community.

She further encouraged female students to dream high and to dream big because any of them could be the next Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia. Also, students were encouraged to return home upon the completion of their study and not to remain in Ghana.

According to Madam Ruhle, Liberia needs human resource more than Ghana. Thus, after the election people should unwaveringly return home with their acquired skills for Liberia's development.

In relation to leadership issues, she called on those in authority of LISA-GH to rethink about the one-year tenure for leaders because one year was not sufficient for a leader to effect necessary changes. Therefore, she recommended the review of the association's by-laws, constitution, and policies to give possibility to at least two-year tenure for leaders.

In conclusion, the Liberian diplomat presented two enclosed envelops with undisclosed amount: one on behalf of the embassy for the association's mini-library project and the other on her own behalf.

She further expressed openness to receiving student at any time and reaffirmed her being touched by the student community (LISA-GH) humble gesture in honoring her. The ceremony ended with a solemn benediction followed by a random photo session with students and community leaders.