Nigeria: Igbo Marginalisation - We Expect Divine Intervention - Ohanaeze

Enugu — The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, yesterday asked Igbos not to lose hope and faith in God in view of their tribulations in Nigeria, expressing optimism of a possible divine intervention before long.

The organisation said it would use the 2017 Igbo Day celebration to submit all their worries, agitation and marginalisations to God.

The apex Igbo body said Ndigbo had in all times believed in God's ‎superintendent in their affairs, in everything they did and urged all Igbo not to loose faith in God in their tribulations in Nigeria.

The Chairman of the National Organising Committee of the 2017 Igbo Day Celebration, ‎Dr. Greg Ibe, who addressed a news conference in Enugu, asked Igbos to keep hope alive.

The body therefore prayed the people in all parts of the world to use the one-week 2017 Igbo Day celebration to re-dedicate their worries to the Almighty.

Ibe used the opportunity to release the time for celebration.

He said they are praying for a myriad of challenges presently facing Ndigbo which they would use the occasion to ask God for intervention.

He said: "Our prayer points are numerous. It ranges from Justice, peace, equity‎ and all that will bring us in total belonging to this country called Nigeria."

‎Ibe said in keeping with the tradition of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, activities for the 2017 edition of Igbo Day Celebration have been scheduled to hold from Saturday 23 to Friday, September 29, 2017 with the theme "OGANIRU ANYI DI N'AKA CHUKWU." With the Grand Finale scheduled to hold in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on September 29, the activities will commence on Saturday 23 September with worship in selected Sabbath churches. On Sunday, September 24, Members will worship in selected church denominations across the nation and in the diaspora. Tuesday 25 and Wednesday 26 are for awareness activities by state chapters of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, while ‎Wednesday, September 27 is for Prophetic prayers in Abuja. Thursday, September 28 is a Symposium at University of Port Harcourt followed by all night vigil, while September 29 is the Grand Finale in Port Harcourt.

Ibe said that Ohanaeze annually organizes the Igbo Day Celebration as a way of commemorating the unique Igbo traditional heritage.

"Against the backdrop of the current challenges of Ndigbo and as a way of seeking divine solutions to these problems, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has decided to use the annual Igbo Day Celebration for 2017 to mobilise Igbos across the globe to pray and seek the face of God for Nigeria and Ndigbo in particular.

"All Igbos in Nigeria and in the diaspora are enjoined to be actively involved in the programme," Ibe said.