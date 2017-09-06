Nigeria: PDP - Allegations Against IG Shouldn't Be Swept Away Like That of Magu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned the federal government against "sweeping the allegations against Inspector-General of Police (IG), Ibrahim Idris, under the carpet."

The senator representing Bauchi central in the Senate, Isah Misau, had accused Idris of collecting bribes from oil companies and banks where police officers are posted to provide security.

In a series of tweets yesterday, the PDP said it was worried over the "deafening silence" of the federal government on the matter.

It said the All Progressives Congress (APC) government refused to act on the allegations levelled against the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

The opposition party, according to The Cable, said the allegations against the IG are "too weighty" as the police must itself of the accusation.

"We are again worried with the deafening silence of APC-led FG on the allegation of corruption against police IG by Misau," the PDP tweeted.

"The N120 billion fraud allegation against the IG of police is too weighty and the police authority must purge itself of this accusation.

"The sudden realisation that senator Misau is a deserter further exposes the complicity of the police force on this matter.

"This allegation must not be swept under the carpet by APC like the ones against the EFCC Ag. chairman, Magu, and others

"The APC-led federal government cannot be said to be fighting corruption and at the same time covering up corrupt officers."