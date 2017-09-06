Liberia: Protest At Temple of Justice After Court Drops Charges Against Mary Broh

Monrovia — Normal activities at the Temple of Justice was Tuesday, September 5, 2017 disrupted by several angry young protesters just moments after the Monrovia City Court dropped charges against the Director General of General Services Agency (GSA) Mary Broh.

The angry youths blocked the main entrance to the court and prevented vehicles, including that of the Chief Justice from entering the court compound.

The convoy of Chief Justice Korkpor was diverted to Capitol By-Pass entrance of the Temple of Justice.

Following hours of protest at the entrance of the court yard, officers of the Liberia National Police (LNP) were called in to disperse the protesters while two of the protesters were arrested and taken to the LNP Headquarter.

The two protesters arrested, according to a report gathered from the LNP Headquarters, have been charged with obstructing government function and are awaiting court trial.

The GSA Director Broh was last week summoned by the court to appear on Tuesday, September 5, 2017 to answer to the charges of official oppression, simple assault, criminal facilitation and solicitation.

The charges levied by the Monrovia City Court were based on complaint filed to the court by Sheik Kouyateh who claimed that he was allegedly assaulted by Madam Broh during exchanges when he had gone to acquire a birth certificate at the Bureau of Vital Statistics on the Capitol By-Pass where Broh also served as acting head.

As Madam Broh was expected to appear at the court, the complainant was informed by the court that they were informed by the Ministry of Justice, the prosecuting arm of government, that the case could not proceed due to lack of evidence.

"At about 8:09 AM this morning the 5th day of September 2017 the Clerk of this court received a communication from the Assistant Minister of Justice for Litigation Cllr. Augustine Fayiah informing the court that they are the prosecuting arm of government and don't have sufficient evidence to prosecute the case; the Republic of Liberia by thru Sheik Kouyateh versus Mary Broh charged with the alleged commission of the crimes: official oppression, simple assault, criminal facilitation and solicitation," said Magistrate Kennedy Peabody.

Magistrate Kennedy Peabody further stated that the Ministry of Justice, being responsible for prosecution having nolle prosequoi (dismissed) the case against Mary Broh, the court had no other alternative but to order the case dismissed.

Cllr. Tiawan Gongloe, Kouyateh's lawyer excepted to the court's ruling, stating that there was in fact sufficient evidence to prosecute the case and that the communication from the office of the Assistant Minister of Justice was written to the court without the knowledge of the complainant.

The court acknowledged Cllr. Gongloe's exception.