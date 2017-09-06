Liberia: George Weah Promises to Create Jobs for Liberians If Elected President

Gbarnga — The standard bearer of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), Ambassador George Weah, has promised to create more jobs, if elected as president of Liberia.

"Trust me, I am the only candidate in the presidential race that will make you earn your own money," Weah said.

Ambassador Weah made this pledge Tuesday at the launching of the party's campaign at the David Kuyoun sports stadium on Tuesday in Gbarnga.

He said the focus of his presidency, if elected, would be job creation, entrepreneurship and industrialization.

The CDC standard bearer explained that most of the jobs would be created through agriculture and skills acquisition, adding that agriculture would be moved from subsistence to commercial agriculture.

He said that if elected president, he would make entrepreneurship a way of life as well as recognize the role of technical and vocational training.

The CDC standard bearer said his administration would give prominence to women empowerment and ensure that some investments training were specifically tailored for women.

George Weah took swipe at the standard bearer of Unity Party, Joseph Boakai, who, during the week called on Liberians not to vote for footballer.

Weah said Boakai was speaking out of frustration because he is aware of the failure awaiting him in the October 10 presidential polls.

"Boakai said Liberians shouldn't vote for me because I played football; but it is the same football playing that made Liberia a recognized country in the world because I won Ballon D'or and several other international accolades that brought proud to Liberia," Weah said.

Speaking earlier, Bong County senator and vice standard bearer of the CDC, Jewel Howard-Taylor while introducing Weah to the crowd said that the CDC was prepared for the presidency.

Senator Taylor stressed that Weah was not an apprentice but a committed person concerned about the development of Liberia.

"Ambassador Weah is the only Liberian that can redeem the country from its current state," Senator Taylor said. "No one can develop Liberia other than George Weah."

The day Gbarnga stood still

From Nyanforlla to Gbartala, from Gbartala to Sergeant Kollie Town (SKT), from Sergeant Kollie Town to Gbarnga, Weah's name echoed in loud tune as supporters of the CDC standard bearer and sympathizers lined the route to endorse his presidency.

Some called it a political fun-fare. Some said it was in celebration of Weah, a political figure they said symbolized the new thinking and perspective in political re-ordering of Liberia.

And it brought the entire Gbarnga to a standstill. The whole Gbarnga was agog. From the main entry point through the popular Baltimore Boulevard, people poured into the street in thousands to welcome the campaign train of the CDC.

For close to eight hours, Gbarnga stood still for the CDC presidential and vice presidential candidates.

The first point of call was the Iron Gate check point where Weah and Howard-Taylor were received and regaled in a grand manner.

In his remark, the pastor of the Dominion Christian Church in Gbarnga, Lahai Sesay, said election is not a do-or-die affair but only a civil exercise to choose those whom the people want to lead them.

He also said: "All you have been doing are not for yourself or for your people. You are striving for the good of the entire country. God will always be with you."

The pastor commended Weah and Howard-Taylor for their numerous achievements in the country.

Roads leading to the venue of the program were decorated in different colors as multiple social and political groups, professional groups; artisans resplendent in colorful attires lined the route to add glamour to the scene.

On the left side of the route you would see an aged woman shaking her fragile frame to the rhythm of entertaining beats. At the other side of the road, you would see citizens jubilating.

Down another road you would see a bike rider displaying his dexterity and mastery of the machine on the road.

Another time you would a young man in acrobatic display all in excited display of love for the woman they are convinced has brought meaning to their lives.

SKT Stood Still for CDC

Having gone to Gbarnga and Salala District, it appeared that the 13 administrative districts were determined to outdo one another in the mobilization of the supporters.

When the campaign train of the CDC arrived in Sergeant Kollie Town (SKT), the crowd that received the team appeared to have dwarfed those of Gbarnga and Salala.

It was not unexpected that a tumultuous crowd came forward to assure Weah and Howard-Taylor.

The arrival in the area was in grand style as human and vehicular traffic freely mingled to form a long and unbroken cavalcade on which Weah rode into the waiting arms of traditional leaders of the area who were all eager to offer their blessings.