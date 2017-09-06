Liberia: Representative Aspirant Vows to Transform Montserrado County District-8

Monrovia — Liberia's political landscape is changing from the days where the electorate voted for candidates based on political rhetoric and jargon nowadays people want to see tangible presentation to justify voting for one candidate over a sea of others.

The competition for representative seats is heating up in most parts of the country. In Montserrado, especially District-8, Michael Koffa Davies anticipates testing the strength of his rivals contending for the post.

Davies told a FrontPageAfrica interview Tuesday, that the livelihood of Liberians, most especially people of his contending district are unbearable and need redress.

He believes redress can be achieved by an able candidate, such as himself, being elected to represent his constituency for positive transformation.

According to him, bad representation and lack of accountability has led to the underdevelopment and limited human resource development in District-8.

"What I can promise you is a true vision and change. I want to tell you that my past leadership experience can served as a clear manifestation of what I will do for my people and the district," Davies said.

He termed as unfortunate, the fact that the district receives a development fund and yet still most parts of the district still remain in ruins.

Davies said though he has made meaningful contributions to the district as a community leader, he could not affect all of the district's inhabitants due to the lack of support from the district leadership.

He noted that there are serious problems with the district's sewage system which is yet to be addressed due to the lack of lobbying efforts by the current leadership with the relevant agencies responsible for sanitation.

The aspiring Montserrado County District 8 lawmaker has promised to work with colleagues at the Capitol to reduce the tenure of the president as well as representative and senators if elected at the October 10 poll.

This he maintained would compel inactive and poor performing lawmakers to fast track promises made during campaign period in enhancing the needs of their people.

Davies further revealed his plan of constructing a modern health center in the district that will focus most especially on maternal health care needs.

"This district needs a health center that will cater to our people free of charge because health is paramount in any society," Davies averred.

He warned citizens against making previous mistakes of electing the wrong leaders, urging them to elect a person whose record shows clearly their quest for district transformation and development.

Davies brags of his advocacy in and out of the district which he notes had shown positive result.

He named his role played in ensuring that his district received quality education, as well as situation that landed a former senator, Roland Kaine in prison.

He wants residents of the district to get involved with self-help initiatives which according to him will further improve infrastructure development and educational growth.

Davies is calling for unity among residents across the district and wants them be peaceful during the electoral process.