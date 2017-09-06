6 September 2017

The Capitol Times (Monrovia)

Liberia: Supreme Court Clears Snowe

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Momoh Siryon

The Supreme Court of Liberia has cleared Representative Edwin Melvin Snowe to participate in the 2017 electoral process in Bomi County District #1 after several legal battles at various levels of the National Elections Commission's magistrate and elections dispute hearing offices and at the Board of Commissioners of the NEC.

On Tuesday September 5, 2017, the Supreme Court of Liberia declared Rep. Edwin Melvin Snowe the winner in the case filed against him by Senator Sando Dazoe Johnson, stating that there is no law to stop the representative from contesting.

The highest arbiter of law in Liberia after receiving the case and rulings from NEC, cleared the Montserrado County lawmaker to contest in Bomi County.

Shortly after the ruling, Senator Johnson told journalists that he disagrees with the ruling, but accepted it because the Supreme Court is the highest court in the land.

"I disagree with the ruling, but this is the kind of Supreme Court we have, we will live with it, but at the appropriate time we will speak to it," he said.

According to him, the Liberian Supreme Court can never be like the one in Kenyan, so their ruling should be accepted.

Rep. Snowe is the current lawmaker for Montserrado County Electoral District #6 and was taken to court by Senator Sando D. Johnson and Representative Samuel Karmo for registering to contest in another district.

Rep. Snowe currently receives benefits as representative of District #6, Montserrado County but is contesting in Bomi County Senjeh, District #1.

However, Representative Karmo said he could not comment, but he considered going to the ballot box.

Meanwhile, Representative Snowe refused to comment.

Liberia

'Stop Claiming Victory Ahead of Elections Results'

-TEACH-Liberia Executive Director Cautions Politicians Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Capitol Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.