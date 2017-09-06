Nigeria: Lagos Govt Takes CLI to Ikorodu

In its continued efforts of seeking understanding and acceptance of Lagosians on the Cleaner Lagos Initiative (CLI) as an innovation in solid waste management, the Lagos State Government has taken the advocacy and enlightenment programme to Ikorodu Division of the State.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of the Environment, Mr. Abiodun Bamgboye, said that the need to create ample awareness and enlightenment about the Cleaner Lagos Initiative as a new direction in solid waste management was the reason for the stakeholders meeting at Ikorodu division.

His words: "It has become imperative to come to you the citizens who are the direct beneficiaries of the new initiative and to let you know what it is all about and the roles you are to perform in the process."

He disclosed that the Lagos State Government, under the leadership of Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, was committed to ensuring that Lagosians live in a healthy, cleaner and peaceful environment.

While explaining the benefits of the CLI to Lagosians, Bamgboye said that the initiative would create 27,500 new jobs by engaging the unemployed youth and the existing street sweepers through the Community Sanitation Workers (CSW) initiative to manually sweep all the inner streets in the 377 wards of the State, in addition to the mechanical sweeping of the highways.

He further advised Lagosians to support the initiative and collaborate with Lagos State Government by ensuring that they desist from indiscriminate dumping of refuse in unauthorized places and by maintaining regular surveillance of their environment.

He maintained that the initiative "would not only enhance the aesthetics of the State and alleviate poverty but would further improve the economy of Lagos State by bringing about a viable sub-sector of the economy."

He urged market men and women, Community Development Associations (CDAs), Community Development Committee (CDCs) and artisans who were the participants at the meeting to embrace the CLI wholeheartedly and to help spread the gospel of the initiative to all and sundry.