Nigeria: Flooding - PDP Group Seeks Support for Victims

Abuja — As the massive flooding that ravaged Benue, Adamawa, and Katsina States continues to generate concern, the leadership of Peoples Democratic Party Rescue Group, a political pressure group has solicited for help for victims and families who lost their loved ones, houses, farm lands and other properties.

The affected states had experienced torrential rainfall with some local government areas and towns wrecked by unprecedented flooding.

While lamenting the ordeal the flood victims have had to undergo, the group urged the relevant disaster agencies to be on alert as more adverse conditions may trigger off similar deadly occurrences in future.

In a statement issued yesterday, the group noted that the Nigeria Meteorological Agency had predicted that some states will experience flooding during this time of the year, adding that all the local government areas affected were among the six mentioned.

"This calls for caution and action to ensure that our strategies for emergency should be strategic, wholistic and quick. The recent flooding around the world are clear signs of the negative impacts of climate change.

PDP Rescue Group expressed its sympathy to the governments and people who are affected by the devastation.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with them. Politics aside, it must be noted that when one section of the country is in pain we are all in pain because we are one people with common destiny

"This devastation has triggered untold hardship, diseases and conditions beyond the capacity and scope that the state government and people alone could handle. Available records indicate that over 25 communities including the state capital, Makurdi, are extremely affected.

"We call on the federal government of Nigeria, Development Agencies and organizations to offer assistance to Benue state to deal with the extreme situation at hand.

"We wish to commend the Benue State Emergency Management Agency(SEMA) for a quick comprehensive report of affected areas with statistics of number of houses, families and persons displaced.

"However, we continue to insist on advocacy to clear flood plains and the state government to make available development plans and adhere to strict implementation".