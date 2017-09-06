Nigeria: Benin-Abuja Road Is Truncated At Ekpoma

Traveling to Abuja or to other towns and villages in Edo North through the Benin-Abuja Road is now a nightmare because of the treacherous section between Benin City and Ekpoma, the university town.

Those who must use the road, do a detour at Ehor, a town made popular by its fresh fruits, and exit after Ekpoma or travel to Agbor in Delta State and do a reconnect to the Abuja road at Ewu.

Neither the Federal Government nor the Edo State government has said a word about its rehabilitation, at least temporarily, before the major reconstruction work that was stalled, for whatever reasons, resumes again.

Another link road that gives commuters harrowing experience is the Benin Bypass, which the federal government constructed at great cost less than six years ago. The road is deplorable to the extent that it is impassable, in addition to being insecure.

A journey to Abuja from Benin, which took a maximum of six hours prior, now stretches beyond 10 hours because of the bad sections from Benin-Ekpoma and Okene-Lokoja that have been neglected by the federal and states government.

As things stand, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state need to do something fast to ensure that economic and social activities are restored to the towns and villages along that road, said some transporters, who stated that their business is suffering on account of the bad road.