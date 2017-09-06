Liberia: UNDP Donates Vehicle, Six Motorbikes to Commerce Ministry

Deputy Minister Sawyer speaks on UNDP's contribution to the ministry as Deputy Country Director Facarthy looks on

The United Nation Development Programme (UNDP) has donated six motorbikes and a vehicle to the Ministry of Commerce to enhance the ministry's operations. The turnover ceremony was held yesterday at the Ministry in Monrovia, when UNDP Deputy Country Director for Programmes, Dorsia Facarthy, said his organization is committed to supporting the government and people of Liberia.

Director Facarthy lauded authorities of the commerce ministry for the cordial working relationship and hoped that the partnership will go a long way to promote the interest of the Liberian people.

He added that the UNDP will remain committed to contribute to the Small, Medium and Enterprises (SME) of Liberia.

Frantz C. Sawyer, Deputy Minister for Administration at the Ministry of Commerce said the ministry was delighted to receive the support. He said the vehicle will be used by the Small Business Administration (SBA) while the motorbikes will support the ministry's inspection division.

He said the Private Sector Development Program (PSDP) is part of the country's development agenda, particularly, the Agenda for Transformation.

Minister Sawyer said over the years, the PSDP program has helped to reduce obstacles to the various enterprises and has served as a conduit in the effort to support them.

Giving the background of the program, Minister Andrew Paygar said the initiative started in 2016 with the focus of UNDP to understand what was happening within the private sector in order to provide their support, especially in the private sector.

"The UNDP has done a lot for the commerce ministry, including supporting business opportunity support services. The overall is to provide an opportunity for small businesses and allow the poor to be more productive," Minister Paygar said.

From there, he said, "MOCI was engaged to look at interventions that would help support the sector which finally gave birth to the donation. It was a three-year project that would benefit the sector and the government in particular."

As part of the effort to appreciate ongoing activities in the sector, he said, the UNDP agreed to carry out a baseline survey to identify happenings across the country in order to take action, including supporting the bus project at the commerce ministry, to support decentralization and SMEs policy by providing support to start-up businesses.