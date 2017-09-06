Liberia: LBS' Status to Be Changed

A bill seeking to give a public broadcaster status to the Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS) has been introduced at the House of Representatives.

The House has therefore, instructed its committees on Information and Broadcasting, Judiciary, Ways, Means, Finance and Development Planning to peruse the bill and advice plenary on the way forward.

Introduced by Bong County Representative, George Mulbah, the bill seeks to repeal the Public Authorities Law of Chapter 87, Title 30 of Liberian Code of Laws Revised of the People's Redemption Council (PRC) Decree No. 20, to establish the National Public Service Broadcaster to be known as the Liberia National Broadcasting Corporation (LNBC).

In a communication Tuesday to plenary, Rep Mulbah told his colleagues that the proposed Liberia National Broadcasting Corporation will replace the Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS) as an independent public broadcaster.

He said the passage of the instrument would allow the institution to play a non-partisan, impartial, as well as a reliable radio and television stations for all, regardless of their political connection.

The Bong County Representative further said the public broadcaster status for the LBS would be a platform for every Liberian to share their views on political, economic and social issues in the new dispensation of Liberia.

"Distinguished colleagues, this broadcasting Corporation shall be managed by Board of Directors, and they should be nominated by professional institutions, including the election of the Chairman of the Board of Directors," Rep Mulbah said.

He said individuals to head the LNBC will be nominated by the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications, Press Union of Liberia, Liberia National Bar Association, Liberia Chambers of Commerce, Inter-Religious Council of Liberia, National Teachers Association of Liberia and Civil Society Organizations.

Rep. Mulbah said when passed, the Government of Liberia will finance it through the National budget.

The Press Union of Liberia, the umbrella organization of journalists in Liberia says it supports the introduction of the bill.

Daniel Nyakonah, Secretary General of the PUL, told The NEWS that transforming LBS into a public broadcaster will provide Liberians equal access to the station.

Mr. Nyakonah said when passed, the public broadcaster status will end the usual complaints and allegations by politicians that the Liberia Broadcasting System is bias in its coverage of national issues.