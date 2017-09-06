6 September 2017

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: Japan, UNDP to Sign U.S.$1.14 Million

In advance of the 10 October 2017 general elections in Liberia, the Government of Japan and the United Nations Development Programme will this Thursday sign US$1.15 million agreement.

The agreement is intended to support the deployment of police and other civilian security personnel across the country during the elections.

The Ambassador of Japan to Liberia Karou Yoshimura is expected to sign on behalf of his Government while UNDP c will sign on behalf of the UN agency.

The agreement is part of the long-standing partnership between Japan, the Republic of Liberia and the United Nations Development Programme.

