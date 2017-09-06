Liberia: Norway Supports Women's Situation Room

The Second Secretary of the Embassy of Norway in Liberia Ingrid Buli has described peace as the most important ingredient for a smooth transition in Liberia.

Ms. Buli noted that women's participation in this endeavor cannot be overemphasized given the pivotal role women play in the democratic process of the Country.

Her remarks was delivered during the formal launch of a signed contribution agreement of US$476,000 between the Government of Norway and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in support of the Women's Situation Room (WSR) of the Angie Brooks International Centre (ABIC) for Women's Empowerment, Leadership Development, International Peace & Security.

Ms. Buli on behalf of the Government of Norway, recognized the partnership with the Government of Liberia, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Angie Brooks International Center (ABIC) with specific reference to the Women of Liberia.

"The participation of women in peaceful elections demonstrates their ability to influence their community to ensure that peace remains the hallmark of a democratic process" Ms. Buli stressed.

On behalf of UNDP, its Acting Country Director, Rose Baguma, expressed appreciation to the Government of Norway and ABIC for the partnership being enjoyed globally.

Ms. Baguma noted that the grant is in the broader context of UNDP's support to the Government of Liberia to conduct transparent, peaceful and participatory elections with support from Norway.

"We hope this support will sustain the gains made by the National Elections Commission with 49% females' registrants. It further supports enhancing youth participation through their direct engagement in the elections process" Miss Baguma intimated.

Speaking earlier, the Head of the Angie Brooks International Center, Cllr. Yvette Chesson Wureh mentioned that the WSR-Liberia 2017, with administrative and financial support from the Government of Norway, UNDP and other partners, will carry out a number of activities leading up to the elections.

According to Counselor Wureh, the project will set up two physical Situation Rooms in Monrovia and in Gbarnga, coordinated by the ABIC's head office that will monitor the electoral process- helping to resolve threats and incidents of violence during the elections.

"The WSR was established on the premise that peace is not a destination - peace is a journey. It is a process if you will. A culture of peace serves as inoculation against the most virulent strains of war that can infect a nation" noted Counselor Wureh.

The Women's Situation Room (WSR) is a women's peace building mechanism to mitigate conflict before, during and after elections. It mobilizes women in collaboration with youth to lobby and advocate stakeholders to support the call for peaceful elections in accordance with UNSCR 1325 which affirms the role of women in peace processes and peace building.

It was initiated by the Angie Brooks International Centre (ABIC) for women's empowerment, leadership development, international peace and security and Liberian women organizations during Liberia's 2011Presidential and Legislative Elections.

The WSR-Liberia 2017 will also include as part of the activities, the roll out of coordination hubs; a 15,000 Women's Peace March in all 15 counties and Elections Observation among others.

It is expected that a group of eminent national women mediators will be established to engage key stakeholders to buy in and support the call for peaceful elections and coordinate hubs of women and youth at the regional level to advocate for peace during elections.