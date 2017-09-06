6 September 2017

The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

Liberia: Cummings Takes Over Waterside

As the 2017 October elections gets closer by the day, the Standard Bearer of the Opposition Alternative National Congress (ANC) Mr. Alexander B. Cummings is using every strategy to engage the voting population to earn their support for his bid for the Presidency.

Waterside, the commercial center for District 7 Montserrado county was a scene of joy on Tuesday, September 5, 2017 as supporters and well-wishers of the Alternative National Congress (ANC) happily received Mr. Cummings who came and meet them at their working spaces while selling their goods. Some of the buyers and sellers that spoke to reporters on the field touring along with the ANC Standard Bearer could not hold back their excitement,

"I sell clothes for living down waterside here. I'm very happy to see Mr. Cummings coming to us today. This is how good leader supposed to behave"., said Matthew, 23.

"As for me, this is my first time for someone who wants to be President to shake my hand. I'm very happy and by God's Grace, Mr. Cummings will win this election because he is not selfish." Esther Williams, a buyer in Waterside Market says.

Meanwhile, the National Chairman of the Alternative National Congress (ANC) Mr. Lafayette E.O. Gould is calling on voters to vote the ANC's Standard Bearer as President come October this year.

According to Mr. Gould, Mr. Cummings will bring honest leadership and accountability to Liberia if made President. "We are calling on all Liberians that registered to vote for Mr. Cummings as their President. He continually shown good leadership, and this is what Liberia needs at this time". Chairman Gould concluded.

