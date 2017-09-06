6 September 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

South Sudan: Kiir Vows Radical Economic Reforms

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Joseph Oduha

South Sudan President Salva Kiir has vowed to undertake radical economic reforms to end the country's current economic crisis and improve the people's lives.

In a statement read by his deputy, Dr James Wani Igga, and aired by the state radio Wednesday morning, President Kiir said he was aware of the worsening economic crisis, adding that the government was seeking possible answers to the situation.

He directed the Chamber of Commerce to reform its trade policies to help address some of the economic challenges.

High crime rates

President Kiir further acknowledged the other challenges his administration was facing, include political instability and the high crime rates in the capital Juba.

South Sudan devalued its currency in 2015, on the advice of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which occasioned the collapse of the economy.

The raging civil war between the factions led by the president and his former deputy Riek Machar have added to the woes of the young nation.

Civil strife

South Sudan has been at war since 2013, just two years after the attainment of independence, which came after decades of conflict with Sudan.

Oil, which was expected to be South Sudan's main revenue stream, has failed to bring the desperately-sought development.

The continuing civil strife has all but stopped production in Unity State, one of the country's two oil areas.

Thousands of South Sudanese have fled the violence at home, while equally large numbers have been displaced internally.

South Sudan

Words Matter - Hate Speech and South Sudan

"South Sudan terrorists need to be killed in order for peace to reign. Lawful killing has been practised by states since… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.