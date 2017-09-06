Liberia: Brumskine Daughter Dedicates Bridge in Doe Community

The transformation promised by Liberty Party's Standard-bearer Charles Brumskine for Liberia and Liberians has begun to be seen in practice as his daughter was at Doe Community Tuesday dedicating a bridge constructed through the Youth Wing of the party.

Charlyne Brumskine, a revered daughter of Cllr. Brumskine, seems to be serving as true precursor of the many benefits her father's presidency will bring to Liberians.

With 100% sponsorship, Ms Brumskine propelled the LP youth wing in the construction of the standard-walking bridge for the people of Doe community in district # 14, Montserrado.

Hers is a humanitarian project aims to bring relief to the thousands of Liberians facing numerous challenges in the slum community. Dedicating the bridge at the weekend, Ms Brumskine said the project was a dream come true for the people of Doe community.

Though Doe community is one of many slum communities whose residents are deprived livelihood development, she referred to them as people who also belong to Liberia.

"Sometimes back this year, a friend of mine took me to Doe community to see how people are really living in the community," Ms Brumskine recounted, and noted that of the many problems narrated by the people, the construction of a bridge was emphasized.

"It was based on the request I decided to sponsor the project, a project I believe will help thousands of people living in the community," she told the unsuspecting residents that trooped for the dedication of the bridge.

"Development is politics, and to request for power you need to do something for your people, this is a way to modern politics." A lawyer by profession, Ms Brumskine told the Doe community residents that the construction of the bridge is not the end of the many opportunities they stand to benefit. She also regards the project as a beginning of long lasting friendship among her, the LP and the people of district #14.

She called on residents to do the right thing if "we are to save Liberia from the hands of the wrong people during the October 10th elections." Ms Brumskine used the opportunity to inform the Doe community people about the good work the LP is doing under her father's leadership, saying "the time to change Liberia is now."

Responding to Ms. Brumskine's goodwill and the Brumskine Youths Movement, residents expressed gratitude over the project, and described LP as a party for the grassroot for the fact that the party is able to recognize them.

Thanking the LP for the timely gesture to their community, the residents promised that the relationship will end in the ballot box on October 10.