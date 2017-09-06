Liberia: Sen. Taylor On VP Boakai's Back

vice standard bearer of the opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) and Senator of Bong County, Jewel Howard Taylor says the office of the vice president is an influential post that must not be taken for granted.

Senator Taylor said the vice president of every country plays a very vital role in the growth and development of that country and as such said position must not be overlooked.

Speaking an interview to a team of reporters on Capitol Hill in Monrovia, the CDC vice standard asserted that she would not be dormant vice president, as in the case of Vice President Joseph Boakai.

"The vice president is a twin of the president. The vice president is also a member of the cabinet, and as a member of the cabinet your level of influence spreads over to all the cabinet ministers who are responsible for the implementation of all government programs and policies. The office of the vice president is a very serious position of influence for which in the end you must attest to every document leaving the legislature before it reaches the president's desk, and that position if somebody has and don't want to use it but sit down, I would not be that kind of vice president," the CDC vice standard bearer stressed.

At the same time, Senator Taylor as termed the action by the former standard bearer of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), Cllr. Winston Tubman to join the opposition Alternative National Congress (ANC) as disingenuous.

The Bong County Senator indicated that Cllr. Tubman was privileged in 2011 to have gotten an opportunity she believes any person seeking the Liberian presidency would have wanted and still wants by becoming the standard bearer of the main opposition Congress for Democratic (CDC).

"No disrespect to the distinguish Winston Tubman, but I think it is disingenuous of him after he has coerced the CDC to put him at the top of the ticket which we lost seats to now go and say he supports the ANC," Senator Taylor observed.

She asserted that the deflection of Cllr. Tubman from the CDC to that of the ANC is no way a blow to the CDC, thus, under Tubman standard bearer tenure, the party lost massively in many parts of the country.

She cautioned that it should not be about an individual but the country, something which she thinks is responsible for the many political parties and presidential candidates in the race.

"We gave him the platform that Charles Brumskine, Benoni Urey and seven other candidates including the vice president who would have also loved to have George Weah as his running mate and we did not win. So, I believe it was incumbent upon Cllr. Tubman to have stayed with the CDC," Senator Taylor stressed.

Meanwhile, she vowed that the party would leave no stone unturned as it approaches these elections, noting that what happened to the party in 2005 that they were allegedly cheated, such situation would not repeat itself never again in the history of this country.