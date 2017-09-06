Liberia's Energy Sector Gets Boost

In an effort to improve the energy sector of Liberia, the Federal Government of Germany has provided 15 million Euros grant to the Liberian Government.

Speaking Tuesday following a signing ceremony, President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf said the amount would greatly help government to provide electricity to thousands of households and businesses in Montserrado County.

She explained that the grant would enable the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) to connect residents of Clay Ashland in rural Montserrado, Double Bridge Community and Duport Road.

The Liberian leader pointed out that the connection of these communities will help to address power theft, which is said to be creating serious financial burden for government.

She disclosed that funding has been secured to connect 93,000 residents of Bomi County, Kakata and RIA in Margibi County.

The president said work would begin next month but will be completed in 18 months, by then she will be out of office.

President Johnson-Sirleaf also disclosed that funding is available to construct a dam on the Via River, which would ensure the Hydro remains functional at full capacity during the dry season.

Johnson-Sirleaf Commended Germany for continuously supporting Liberia in its development drive.

Earlier, Germany's Ambassador to Liberia Hubert J. Jager said the grant is a demonstration of his country's continuous commitment to Liberia's development initiatives.

Ambassador Hubert said Germany attaches importance to Liberia's energy sector, for which it decided to commit 15 million Euros to the sector.

The German Ambassador hopes that the grant will be used for the intended purpose.

He recalled that Germany has provided about 450 million Euros to Liberia since cooperation between the two countries began more than a century ago, with the Johnson-Sirleaf's administration getting 290 million.

For his part, Finance Minister Boima Kamara said the grant would enable LEC to connect 15,000 households and businesses.

He said the grant would strengthen Liberia's economy considering the importance of a vibrant energy sector to the country's growth.