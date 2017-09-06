Liberia: Legal 'Bloody Nose'

Senator Sando D. Johnson and Rep. Gayah Karmo of Bomi County were on Tuesday given legal 'bloody nose' by the Supreme Court of Liberia, when their case against Rep. Edwin Snowe of Montserrado County was dismissed.

Few weeks ago, Senator Johnson and Rep. Karmo took an appeal to the Supreme Court after the Board of Commissioners at the National Elections Commission (NEC) cleared Snowe to contest for Bomi County district #1 seat during the upcoming representative election.

The two lawmakers had earlier complained Rep. Snowe to NEC claiming that he is not eligible to contest in District#1 because he is not domiciled in the county and is currently representing the people of District #6 in Montserrado County at the House of Representatives.

However, following hearings into their complaints, the Board of Commissioners ruled that Snowe is domiciled in the district and as such, he is qualified to contest the representative slot.

NEC, in its ruling said Rep. Snowe informed the Commission about a year ago that he was changing his domicile from Montserrado to Bomi County.

The electoral body further contended that Rep. Snowe has properties in District#1, Bomi County and is a taxpayer in the district, as such, he is legible to contest there.

Immediately following the Board of Commissioners' ruling, Senator Johnson and Rep. Gayah took an appeal to the Supreme Court with the hope that the High Court would have nullified the Commission's decision.

However, the Court on Tuesday dismissed their appeal and affirmed NEC ruling, which paves the way for Rep. Snowe to contest in Bomi County.

It is not known what next Senator Johnson will do because he is on record of saying that 'over his dead body' will Snowe contest in the district.

Why the senator contemplates on his next course of action, if any, Rep. Snowe and his jubilant supporters were seen at the Temple of Justice celebrating, while his supporters in the county reportedly took to the streets in Tubmanburg in celebration as well.