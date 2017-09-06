Nigeria: No Plans to Remove Governor Ortom- Akume

The Senator representing Benue North West Senatorial District, Senator Dr George Akume has discarded rumours circulating online that there are underground plans by a caucus in the All Progressive Congress (APC) to replace the current Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom in the 2019 election.

He made this clarification in Markurdi when he met with Gwer women under the auspices of "Ortom/Akume Mothers 2019″.

He revealed that those circulating such unpalatable stories are enemies of the State and that the party is fully in support of his administration.

"The speculations were the stock in trade of wicked elements who plundered the resources of the state and now that they are sent packing.

"The evil gang is praying for disunity among stakeholders of the current government so that they could leverage on that to wrestle power but God will forbid their plans," Akume added.

